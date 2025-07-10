Next Article
New AI-Powered TAXASSIST simplifies ITR filing
The Income Tax Department has rolled out "TAXASSIST," an AI-powered chatbot on its e-filing portal, to make ITR filing for FY 2023-24 a lot less confusing.
Whether you're new to taxes or just want things done faster, the bot guides you through picking forms, e-verifying returns, and even tracking your refund—all in one place.
How to get your queries resolved
This floating widget answers real-time questions like "How do I file my ITR?" and breaks down complicated tax terms into plain English.
It's mobile-friendly too, so you can get help anywhere—no tax expert needed.
For now it's in English, but local languages are coming soon to make things even more accessible.