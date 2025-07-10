YouTube phases out trending page and list

Trends on YouTube aren't one-size-fits-all anymore—different fandoms and pro creators are shaping their own micro-trends. With so much variety, it just didn't make sense to keep a single trending list. The new charts aim to help you discover cool stuff that actually matches your interests.

YouTube is still committed to creators

Even with these changes, YouTube says it's sticking by creators.

Features like the Inspiration Tab and Hype are here to help them grow, while viewers can still explore non-personalized content through Explore or their subscriptions feed.

It's all about making discovery easier for everyone.