Next Article
Anker's power bank Prime Day discount
Anker's 25,000mAh power bank is now just $94.99 for Prime Day—a $25 price drop that's the best deal in months.
It packs two retractable USB-C cables, each delivering up to 100W fast charging, and together they offer a total output of 165W.
If you're always running low on battery, this could be your new go-to.
Charge up to 4 devices at once
With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can charge up to four devices at once—phones, tablets, or even laptops (though super high-powered laptops might charge a bit slower).
There's also an LCD screen that shows real-time battery and power info, making it easy to keep tabs on your charging.