Grab Beats Studio Buds Plus at nearly 50% off on Prime Day Technology Jul 10, 2025

Beats Studio Buds Plus are down to $90 (from $170) for Amazon Prime Day—a huge 47% off.

All color options are included, and the deal runs until July 11 or while supplies last.

If you've been eyeing wireless earbuds, this is a rare chance to grab them for under $100.