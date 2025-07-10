Grab Beats Studio Buds Plus at nearly 50% off on Prime Day
Beats Studio Buds Plus are down to $90 (from $170) for Amazon Prime Day—a huge 47% off.
All color options are included, and the deal runs until July 11 or while supplies last.
If you've been eyeing wireless earbuds, this is a rare chance to grab them for under $100.
Active noise cancelation and sweat resistance
You get active noise cancelation, six hours of playtime on a single charge, and sweat resistance—handy for workouts or commutes.
They work smoothly with both iOS and Android, have big microphones for clear calls, on-ear gesture controls, and even support Apple's Find My network in case they go missing.
Another deal with a bundled charger
There's also a bundle with a 20W Power Adapter for $103 (46% off), making it easy to stay charged on the go.
For the price, these features make the Beats Studio Buds Plus a solid value pick this Prime Day.