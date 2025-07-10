Unraveling the mysteries of space ice
Turns out, space ice—the kind found on comets and icy moons—isn't just a random frozen mess.
Scientists from UCL and Cambridge discovered it actually hides tiny crystals, challenging what we thought we knew about the most common ice in the universe.
Researchers found nanocrystals inside 'messy' ice
For years, experts believed space ice was totally disordered because of the extreme cold out there.
But using computer models and lab experiments, researchers found nanocrystals (just three nanometers wide) scattered inside this "messy" ice.
So, it's not all chaos—there's some hidden structure.
Understanding space ice better might help with future tech
These findings could change how we think about planet formation and comet chemistry.
Plus, understanding space ice better might help with future tech like radiation shields or even fuel for spacecraft.
Science just made outer space a bit less mysterious!