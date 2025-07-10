Bengaluru enhances public transport with digital integration

With ONDC tying together metro, bus, and even auto-rickshaw bookings, you can plan and pay for your entire journey in one go. No more juggling different apps or cash—just pick your route and get moving.

Metro tickets now on these platforms

Metro tickets aren't limited to the official app anymore—they're now available on nine popular platforms like EaseMyTrip, RedBus, Highway Delite, plus WhatsApp.

It's all about making city travel simpler so you spend less time stressing about tickets and more time getting where you need to go.