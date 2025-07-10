Next Article
Bengaluru enhances public transport with digital integration
Bengaluru's public transport just got way easier—now you can book metro and bus tickets straight from apps like Rapido, Tummoc, and Namma Yatri.
Thanks to the ONDC platform, everything's in one place, making your commute smoother and less of a hassle.
ONDC makes travel across Bengaluru easier
With ONDC tying together metro, bus, and even auto-rickshaw bookings, you can plan and pay for your entire journey in one go.
No more juggling different apps or cash—just pick your route and get moving.
Metro tickets now on these platforms
Metro tickets aren't limited to the official app anymore—they're now available on nine popular platforms like EaseMyTrip, RedBus, Highway Delite, plus WhatsApp.
It's all about making city travel simpler so you spend less time stressing about tickets and more time getting where you need to go.