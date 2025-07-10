Next Article
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Early savings on top refrigerators
Amazon Prime Day officially starts July 12, but the early refrigerator deals are already live—think discounts up to 50% on brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej.
If you're a Prime member, you get first pick before these offers disappear.
Check out these early deals
Here's what's catching attention:
- LG 240L Double-Door at ₹26,990 with a smart inverter compressor and a 3-star energy rating.
- Samsung 419L Double-Door for ₹54,890 featuring AI energy mode and WiFi controls.
- Panasonic 280L Double-Door with AI ECONAVI sensors and AG Clean tech.
- Godrej Edge 294L using Nano Shield tech (2-star rating).
These early access deals make it easier to snag a quality fridge for less—no need to wait until July 12!