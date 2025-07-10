Page Loader

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Early savings on top refrigerators

Technology

Amazon Prime Day officially starts July 12, but the early refrigerator deals are already live—think discounts up to 50% on brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej.
If you're a Prime member, you get first pick before these offers disappear.

Check out these early deals

Here's what's catching attention:

- LG 240L Double-Door at ₹26,990 with a smart inverter compressor and a 3-star energy rating.

- Samsung 419L Double-Door for ₹54,890 featuring AI energy mode and WiFi controls.

- Panasonic 280L Double-Door with AI ECONAVI sensors and AG Clean tech.

- Godrej Edge 294L using Nano Shield tech (2-star rating).

These early access deals make it easier to snag a quality fridge for less—no need to wait until July 12!