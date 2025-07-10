Next Article
Google's Gemini app introduces Veo 3 photo-to-video feature
Google just dropped a cool new feature for its Gemini app called Veo 3—it lets you turn any photo into an eight-second video.
All you have to do is pick "Videos," upload your image, and describe the scene and sounds you want.
The result: a quick MP4 in landscape format, ready to share.
40 million videos have already been made
This feature is live worldwide for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers on gemini.google.com, with mobile support coming soon.
Every video gets a visible "Veo" watermark plus an invisible digital tag to keep things legit.
Users can easily give feedback with thumbs up or down, and in just seven weeks, over 40 million videos have already been made—so people are definitely having fun with it!