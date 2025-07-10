Next Article
Google's Gemini AI transforms photos into videos
Google's Gemini AI just got a cool upgrade—it can turn your photos into eight-second videos, complete with AI-generated background sounds or speech.
Right now, this feature is available for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers in select regions on the web, with mobile support rolling out throughout the week.
How to use this new Gemini AI feature
Just hit "tools," pick "video," upload a photo, and describe the motion you want—Gemini handles the rest.
You can add dialogue or sound effects that sync with your video.
Exports are in 720p MP4 format with watermarks.
It's a handy way to animate pics without extra software, making creative video-making more accessible than ever.