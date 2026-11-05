Bluetooth's next upgrade could change wireless audio in 2027
What's the story
The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has announced the official adoption of Bluetooth High Data Throughout (HDT). The new feature will be available as an optional part of Bluetooth Core 7.0. The first devices to use HDT are expected to launch in early 2027, with a broader rollout anticipated later on.
Technological advancement
Bluetooth HDT will increase maximum supported bit rate
The HDT feature will increase the maximum supported bit rate from 2Mbps to up to 7.5Mbps on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) devices. This is nearly four times higher than the current limit.
The new connection will be able to transmit much more data over the same period of time, paving the way for high-quality wireless audio and new spatial and multi-channel audio experiences.
Enhanced performance
The new technology will also improve efficiency and reliability
The increased throughput of Bluetooth HDT is also expected to improve general efficiency and reliability.
With more bandwidth, the technology will work better with data-intensive AI applications and spatial computing devices.
Even less demanding tasks like updating smartwatch firmware or syncing fitness data between devices should be faster and less disruptive with this new technology.
Anticipated launch
Devices supporting Bluetooth HDT expected at CES in January 2027
The first wave of devices supporting Bluetooth HDT is still awaited. However, tech enthusiasts can expect these devices to be unveiled at CES in January 2027, if not before.
This major upgrade in Bluetooth technology promises to revolutionize wireless connectivity and user experience across a wide range of applications and devices.