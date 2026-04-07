Anki: Your go-to app for boosting memory power

In our fast-paced world, remembering things well is key to lifelong learning. Flashcard app Anki employs spaced repetition to maximize memory by timing reviews right before you forget stuff. The method enhances long-term recall by showing info at longer intervals, beating the brain's inherent forgetting curve. Originating from research in the 1930s and honed by cognitive psychologists, spaced repetition minimizes study time while greatly improving retention rates.

#1 Understanding spaced repetition Spaced repetition works by reviewing facts when they are hardest to remember, embedding them deep into memory. Unlike cramming, which offers short-term gains, this method ensures that the information stays with you for a longer duration. Anki's algorithm determines the perfect review timing based on your performance and adapts to your needs.

#2 Creating effective flashcards To get started with Anki, divide your material into small pieces, say ten vocabulary words at a time. Make simple and clear flashcards for quick recall, and practice active recall by fetching answers from memory instead of reading them again. Cards can support text, images, audio, and cloze deletions to cater to different learning styles.

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#3 Optimizing study sessions For improved efficiency in utilizing Anki's spaced repetition technique, optimize decks by suspending overly difficult cards in the beginning. Stick to Pareto's principle to focus on easier and high-impact items. Employ techniques like Pomodoro: study in 20-minute bursts, with breaks, to maintain focus and avoid fatigue.

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