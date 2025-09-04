Breathing polluted air linked to dementia risk

Scientists analyzed data from 56.5 million US hospital admissions between 2000 and 2014, linking long-term PM2.5 exposure (from sources such as cars, factories, and wildfires) to a higher risk of LBD. Mouse experiments backed this up: animals exposed to PM2.5 showed more brain shrinkage and cognitive decline unless they lacked the key protein involved.

What can we do?

The takeaway? Air pollution isn't just bad for your lungs—it's also a brain health issue we can actually do something about.

Cutting down on emissions from traffic, industry, or even home burning could help lower future rates of dementia and make our cities healthier places to live.