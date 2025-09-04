Next Article
Perplexity's Comet browser now free for students
Perplexity is offering students a free one-month trial of its AI-powered browser, Comet, starting Thursday, September 4, 2025.
Just verify your student status on their website to unlock features usually part of the $200/year Pro plan.
This move is Perplexity's way of taking on big names like Chrome and Safari.
Browser comes with study mode
Comet, launched in July 2025, comes with Study Mode and lets you turn your own study materials into interactive flashcards—pretty handy for exam prep.
If you refer friends, you can extend your free access beyond the first month.
After that, students get a discounted rate of $4.99/month if they want to stick around.