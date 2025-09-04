Next Article
Eufy's MarsWalker mech suit helps vacuum climb stairs
Eufy just unveiled MarsWalker, a stair-climbing mech suit for its robot vacuums, at IFA 2025 in Berlin.
This gadget uses robotic arms to help the new Omni S2 vacuum actually climb stairs—no more getting stuck at the bottom.
MarsWalker is set to launch in spring 2026.
Omni S2 vacuum and MarsWalker will be sold together
MarsWalker will first work with Eufy's upcoming Omni S2 vacuum, arriving in January for $1,599.
The Omni S2 packs serious power—30,000Pa suction, a self-cleaning mop, and smart 3D mapping to handle all kinds of floors.
While Eufy plans to support future models with MarsWalker tech, it won't be backward compatible with older vacuums.