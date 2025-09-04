Eufy's MarsWalker mech suit helps vacuum climb stairs Technology Sep 04, 2025

Eufy just unveiled MarsWalker, a stair-climbing mech suit for its robot vacuums, at IFA 2025 in Berlin.

This gadget uses robotic arms to help the new Omni S2 vacuum actually climb stairs—no more getting stuck at the bottom.

MarsWalker is set to launch in spring 2026.