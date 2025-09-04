Next Article
iPhone 17 series to pack up to 12GB RAM
Apple is rolling out the iPhone 17 series on September 9, and there's a lot to look forward to.
The lineup features four models—standard, Air, Pro, and Pro Max—with the Air, Pro, and Pro Max models now packing up to 12GB RAM for smoother multitasking.
Other key highlights of the upcoming iPhones
The Air, Pro, and Pro Max offer storage options up to a massive 1TB.
All models come with a sharper 24MP front camera and smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays (no longer just for the Pros).
The new iPhone 17 Air stands out for being over 2mm thinner than last year's biggest model and weighing under 150g.