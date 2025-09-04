Next Article
Samsung Health app will soon let you visit a doctor
Samsung Health is dropping a major update on September 8, bringing virtual doctor visits to your phone through a new partnership with HealthTap.
With the FindCare feature, you can connect to a doctor as soon as the same day or week—super handy when getting to a clinic just isn't possible.
You can also manage your prescriptions and health records
Managing your prescriptions just got easier: Samsung Health now links up with Walgreens so you can handle meds and health records all in one place.
Plus, iFIT's guided workout videos—think HIIT sessions and recovery routines—are coming straight to the app, making it even simpler to keep your fitness goals on track from anywhere.