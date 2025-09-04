Roblox halts in-game chat, boosts moderation amid Arabic version rollout

Selfie-based age check is now extended to voice chats

Roblox is now expanding its selfie-based age check to cover both text and voice chats—a move that matters since over a third of its 111 million daily users are under 13.

After facing criticism about keeping kids safe from predators (and some related arrests in the US), Roblox says it's working closely with Middle Eastern officials to meet local safety rules and cultural expectations.

The UAE's telecom authority confirmed these updates are happening together with Roblox.