Google Photos introduces Veo 3 for sharper videos

Revamped 'Create' hub

Veo 3 lets you add subtle movement or playful surprises to your photos, so your memories feel more alive.

The refreshed "Create" hub also packs AI-powered features for remixing pics, building montages, and making GIFs or cinematic shots—all designed to keep things fresh and easy.

With over 1.5 billion people using Google Photos every month (as of May 2025), these updates are set to boost creativity and keep users coming back for more.