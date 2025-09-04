AI therapist? Patients outraged after being treated with ChatGPT
Some therapists have been quietly using AI tools like ChatGPT to help guide therapy sessions, but patients are not happy about it.
One LA-based therapist admitted he turned to ChatGPT mid-session because he was "out of ideas" for his patient, Declan—without telling him.
This has left many feeling betrayed and worried about privacy in therapy.
Patients question safety of their personal info
Beyond just one case, reports show some therapists use AI to write emails for patients or accidentally leave sensitive info on screen.
These slip-ups have made clients question if their personal stories are really safe.
AI can't replace human touch, say experts
Mental health experts—and even OpenAI's CEO—are warning that AI can't replace real human understanding or the legal protections of doctor-patient confidentiality.
The debate is growing as more tech shows up in therapy rooms in 2025.