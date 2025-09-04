AI therapist? Patients outraged after being treated with ChatGPT Technology Sep 04, 2025

Some therapists have been quietly using AI tools like ChatGPT to help guide therapy sessions, but patients are not happy about it.

One LA-based therapist admitted he turned to ChatGPT mid-session because he was "out of ideas" for his patient, Declan—without telling him.

This has left many feeling betrayed and worried about privacy in therapy.