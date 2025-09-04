Google Photos adds new 'Veo' feature for video generation

Veo 3 replaces older Veo 2

Veo 3 replaces the older Veo 2 and brings sharper video quality and smoother animations.

You can even remix your photos into cool 3D animations or make quick video montages using keywords from your gallery.

This is part of Google's push to make creative AI tools more accessible right inside Google Photos—no fancy subscription needed for basic features, though free users are limited to an unspecified number of generations per day, and paid subscribers (Ultra and Pro) have access to more.