Canada to launch 1st Moon rover in 2029
Canada is gearing up to send its very first Moon rover to the lunar south pole, launching as part of Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost program, which is supported by NASA's CLPS initiative and is currently scheduled for 2029.
This historic mission is all about searching for water in shadowy craters and gathering rock data that could help build future Moon bases.
Canadensys Aerospace is building the rover
Toronto-based Canadensys Aerospace is building the rover under a $1.2 billion contract from the Canadian Space Agency.
The little robot is designed to survive wild temperature swings and will have just one hour on the surface to collect crucial info for human exploration.
Along with hunting for resources, it'll test out new tech like remote controls and mobility systems—key steps before people can live or work long-term on the Moon.
Firefly only just landed on the Moon earlier this year, and another mission is already set for 2029 to keep pushing lunar exploration forward.