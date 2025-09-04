Canada to launch 1st Moon rover in 2029

Canadensys Aerospace is building the rover

Toronto-based Canadensys Aerospace is building the rover under a $1.2 billion contract from the Canadian Space Agency.

The little robot is designed to survive wild temperature swings and will have just one hour on the surface to collect crucial info for human exploration.

Along with hunting for resources, it'll test out new tech like remote controls and mobility systems—key steps before people can live or work long-term on the Moon.

Firefly only just landed on the Moon earlier this year, and another mission is already set for 2029 to keep pushing lunar exploration forward.