Next Article
India joins Health AI Global Regulatory Network
India just joined the Health AI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), teaming up with countries like the UK and Singapore to make sure artificial intelligence is used safely in healthcare.
The idea is to share safety rules and keep an eye on how AI performs, so tech actually helps people without causing new problems.
India takes a step toward responsible AI in healthcare
By joining the Health AI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), India is showing it's serious about using AI responsibly—especially when it comes to health data and patient privacy.
Groups like ICMR-NIRDHDS and IndiaAI will work together, with leaders saying this global teamwork should help build trust and set smart standards for how AI gets used in public health.