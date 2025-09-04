Next Article
Google Photos can now erase fences from your pictures
Google Photos just rolled out a handy AI editing feature that lets you erase chain link fences and other obstructions from your pics—no more awkward barriers ruining your shots.
First teased way back in 2017, the tool finally landed on Pixel phones this year and improves on previous options like Magic Editor, which sometimes left blemishes or random blurs.
Currently limited to Pixel 10 Pro
Right now, this fence-removing magic is only available for US users with a Pixel 10 Pro.
According to observations in the article, it works surprisingly well—though sometimes struggles a bit with tricky textures or contrast.
Powered by Google's Gemini AI, it shows how serious Google is about making smartphone photo editing smarter and easier. Expect even cooler tools down the line!