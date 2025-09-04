SwitchBot's AI Hub makes your smart home way smarter
SwitchBot just dropped its new AI Hub at IFA 2025, aiming to make smart homes way more intuitive.
It uses a mix of local AI and cloud-powered visual models to actually understand what's happening around your place—like spotting when an elderly person falls or recognizing your pet—and then triggers automations based on that.
Works with SwitchBot's cameras and video doorbell
The AI Hub works with SwitchBot's cameras and video doorbell for event detection, plus you can search footage by text (super handy).
Local-first processing means more privacy since less data goes to the cloud.
Event-triggered automation sets it apart from rivals
Built on advanced robotics tech like machine vision and neural networks, this hub isn't just about controlling locks or curtains—it reacts to real events in your home.
That event-triggered automation is what sets it apart from rivals like Amazon Ring, making smart homes feel a lot smarter (and safer) for the future.