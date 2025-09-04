Google Translate can now translate your scrolling content
Google just gave Circle to Search a big boost: it can now translate text in real time as you scroll or switch between apps.
No more restarting translations—super handy for checking out posts, menus, or other content in different languages.
How to use the new feature
If you're on Android, just long-press the home button or navigation bar, tap the "Translate" icon, then hit "scroll and translate."
The translation keeps up as you browse apps like Instagram.
It's rolling out first on select Samsung Galaxy devices this week and will reach more phones soon.
Circle to Search gets a neat upgrade
Launched last year, Circle to Search has picked up cool AI tricks like handling complex questions and quick actions for things like phone numbers.
Translation was always part of it, but this new real-time scrolling upgrade means your context stays intact—even when switching screens or apps.
It's a pretty big step for on-the-go translations!