JetBlue will use Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites to boost Wi-Fi
Starting in 2027, JetBlue will upgrade Wi-Fi on about a quarter of its planes using Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites.
This marks the first time an airline is teaming up with Project Kuiper, aiming to make streaming, browsing, and working in the air much smoother.
JetBlue promises free Wi-Fi on every flight
JetBlue says you'll still get free Wi-Fi on every flight—even as they add Project Kuiper tech to roughly 70 aircraft by 2028.
It's all part of Amazon's bigger push to improve in-flight internet and enhance the passenger experience.
Project Kuiper satellites orbit closer to Earth
Kuiper satellites orbit much closer to Earth (about 595km up) compared to traditional ones, which means faster connections and less lag.
Over 100 have launched so far, with plans for thousands more—so expect more reliable internet above the clouds.
Competing with Starlink
Amazon is also working with Airbus on this tech.
While Starlink leads with over 8,000 satellites and deals with airlines like United and Air France, Project Kuiper's affordable terminals (under $400) and hybrid approach could shake things up for future flyers.