ChatGPT's project management tool now available for free users
OpenAI just made its "Projects" tool available for all ChatGPT users on Android and web, not just paid subscribers.
Now, even free users can organize their chats into folders by topic and keep track of conversations more easily with built-in memory.
An iOS version is also coming soon.
Other notable changes in the latest update
With this update, you can control whether your projects share info between chats or keep things separate—just check "More options" in settings.
Folders are customizable with eight colors and different icons to match your vibe.
File uploads depend on your plan: free users get five files per project, while Plus and Pro members can upload more (up to 40 files for Pro).