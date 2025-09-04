TCL's QM9K Google TVs come with Gemini and presence-sensing
TCL has just announced the QM9K series of Google TVs. Google previously showed off Gemini and presence-sensing features at CES 2025.
These are the first Google TVs with Gemini and built-in presence-sensing, so your TV can actually notice when you walk into the room.
The lineup comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes and features bright, sharp QLED/QD-Mini LED screens with super-smooth 144Hz refresh rates.
Models will cost more than last year's QM8K series
You get Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10/+, HLG HDR support, and punchy Bang & Olufsen audio for that cinema feel at home.
There are four HDMI ports (including eARC), plus all the latest Google TV upgrades for smoother streaming and gaming.
Expect these models to cost more than last year's QM8K series, which started around $1,300 for a 65-inch during sales.
The QM9K hits US stores later this month.