TCL's QM9K Google TVs come with Gemini and presence-sensing Technology Sep 04, 2025

TCL has just announced the QM9K series of Google TVs. Google previously showed off Gemini and presence-sensing features at CES 2025.

These are the first Google TVs with Gemini and built-in presence-sensing, so your TV can actually notice when you walk into the room.

The lineup comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes and features bright, sharp QLED/QD-Mini LED screens with super-smooth 144Hz refresh rates.