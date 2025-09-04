Say goodbye to long security checks at Dubai airport
Dubai International Airport (DXB) is making security checks way less stressful by introducing AI-powered baggage scanners.
Now, you can keep your laptops, liquids, and gadgets in your bag during screening.
The tech started testing in July 2025 at Terminal 3 and will be everywhere in DXB by the end of 2026.
Scanners analyze bags at molecular level
Developed by UK's Smiths Detection, these scanners use high-res 3D imaging and AI to scan bags at a molecular level.
They streamline screening procedures and enhance accuracy—meaning shorter lines and less hassle for everyone.
Enhancing travel experience at DXB
DXB is one of the world's busiest airports, serving over 92 million people last year alone.
With these new scanners, getting through security should be smoother and quicker, so you spend less time waiting and more time enjoying your trip.