Brilliant Labs' Halo smart glasses come with AI assistant Noa
Brilliant Labs just announced their Halo smart glasses for $299, blending classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer vibes with some serious tech.
The star here is Noa, an AI assistant that helps the glasses understand what's going on around you and respond in real time.
Preorders for the matte black version are open now, and shipping starts in late November 2025.
You can also get prescription lenses
Halo's tiny color display shows info in your peripheral vision, while bone-conduction speakers keep your audio private.
You get up to 14 hours of battery life, plus a Neural Processing Unit and low-power camera under the hood.
There's even a Narrative memory to help you remember names and conversations, and Vibe Mode lets you make custom apps just by talking—no app store scrolling needed.
Prescription lens options are available too through SmartBuyGlasses.