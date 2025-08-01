How to watch Justin Sun's Blue Origin spaceflight this weekend Technology Aug 01, 2025

Blue Origin is launching its NS-34 mission on August 3, 2025, sending six space tourists—including crypto billionaire Justin Sun—on an 11-minute suborbital ride from Texas.

The rocket will hit over 3220km/h before the capsule separates, giving everyone a few minutes of weightlessness and epic views of Earth from more than 97km up.