How to watch Justin Sun's Blue Origin spaceflight this weekend
Blue Origin is launching its NS-34 mission on August 3, 2025, sending six space tourists—including crypto billionaire Justin Sun—on an 11-minute suborbital ride from Texas.
The rocket will hit over 3220km/h before the capsule separates, giving everyone a few minutes of weightlessness and epic views of Earth from more than 97km up.
Meet the crew of NS-34 mission
Alongside Sun, travelers include Arvi Bahal, Gokhan Erdem, Deborah Martorell, Lionel Pitchford, and James "JD" Russell.
Inside the capsule, they'll float around and take in the scenery through giant windows before parachuting back down to the Texas desert.
New Shepard has already flown 70 people since 2021 as Blue Origin keeps pushing space tourism forward.
Where to watch the launch live
You can watch all the action on Blue Origin's website—the livestream starts half an hour before liftoff.
It's a cool way to see what commercial space travel looks like without leaving your couch!