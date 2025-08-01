'India's 2nd orbit': Shubhanshu Shukla on historic space mission
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, just back from the Ax-4 mission, is pretty optimistic about India's future in space.
In his first talk after landing, he thanked ISRO, the Government of India, the Indian Air Force, NASA, and SpaceX for making the mission possible.
Calling himself a "messenger," he sees his journey as proof of what India can achieve beyond Earth.
Research on stem cells in 0 gravity
Aboard the International Space Station, Shukla had a memorable conversation with PM Modi and called it the start of "India's second orbit."
Besides being a personal milestone, he sees this as a big step for India's space ambitions—especially since his work included cutting-edge research like studying stem cells in zero gravity.
Shukla hopes this inspires more young Indians to dream big about space.