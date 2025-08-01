'India's 2nd orbit': Shubhanshu Shukla on historic space mission Technology Aug 01, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, just back from the Ax-4 mission, is pretty optimistic about India's future in space.

In his first talk after landing, he thanked ISRO, the Government of India, the Indian Air Force, NASA, and SpaceX for making the mission possible.

Calling himself a "messenger," he sees his journey as proof of what India can achieve beyond Earth.