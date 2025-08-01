ISRO aims to capture 10% of global satellite launch market
India is gearing up to grab 8-10% of the world's commercial satellite launch market in the next decade—up from less than 2% now.
ISRO's plan? More launches, better infrastructure, and teaming up with private companies to make it happen.
ISRO has launched satellites for 32 countries
Fifty years ago, India didn't have a single satellite.
Now, as ISRO chief Dr. V Narayanan points out, they've launched 433 satellites for 32 countries—including big projects like OneWeb and a past NASA-ISRO mission involving the Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite launched on July 30.
One launch a month
With over 300 new space startups since recent reforms, India's private sector is jumping in fast.
ISRO now averages one launch a month and wants to triple its satellites in orbit within three years—thanks to growing demand from fields like agriculture and disaster management.