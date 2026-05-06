California class action alleges Roku and TCL updates bricked TVs
Roku and TCL are facing a proposed class-action lawsuit in California after users said software updates left their smart TVs unusable, basically turning them into expensive paperweights.
The suit covers Roku Select, Plus, and several TCL Series models.
One plaintiff described her TV flashing a white light before the screen went permanently black.
Users cite boot loops after updates
The lawsuit points to loads of user complaints on forums and social media about TVs freezing or being stuck in endless boot loops after updates.
Plaintiffs say this goes against Roku's promises that updates would improve performance, not break devices.
Many customers also say they were denied proper repairs or warranty help.
"We believe the claims are meritless," a Roku spokesperson told The Post.