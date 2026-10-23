Cambridge and GlitterinTech build $10 chip for accurate glucose monitoring
Cambridge and GlitterinTech researchers have built a tiny optical sensor that could make health tracking way easier and cheaper.
For just $10, this chip delivers lab-level accuracy for things like blood glucose checks, including blood glucose tracking without needles.
It's a big step toward more comfortable and affordable personal health monitoring.
Convolutional spectrometer spans near infrared wavelengths
The sensor uses a convolutional spectrometer design to analyze light efficiently, working across a wide range of near-infrared wavelengths, even in extreme temperatures.
Early tests show it can track markers like blood glucose and alcohol accurately, opening up possibilities for noninvasive health checks on the go.
As Professor Qixiang Cheng puts it, this tech could bring sophisticated optical sensing to everyday life: think better health apps and even environmental monitoring.