Can potassium help heart patients? Groundbreaking study reveals shocking results

A new Danish study (the POTCAST trial) found that raising potassium levels in people with implantable defibrillators (ICDs) can lower their risk of serious heart problems. Over 3.3 years, 1,200 patients who got targeted potassium treatment had fewer dangerous heart rhythms and hospital stays than those on standard care.

Results were promising Only 22.7% of people getting potassium had major heart events, compared to 29.2% in the regular care group.

Fewer needed emergency ICD therapy or were hospitalized for arrhythmia when potassium was kept up.

How to safely boost potassium levels Researchers used a mix of supplements, diet tips, and certain medications to safely boost potassium levels—always checking with blood tests to avoid going too high.

Potassium helps keep your heartbeat steady; both too little and too much can be risky.