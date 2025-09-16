Snap OS 2.0 brings web browsing to Spectacles

Other notable features in the update

The home screen now has handy widgets and bookmarks for quicker access, plus a new toolbar that makes typing URLs less of a hassle.

You can even resize windows for more of a laptop-like vibe on your face.

Spotlight Lens lets you overlay content onto real life, while Gallery Lens helps organize and share what you capture in a more interactive way.

And if you're on the move, Travel Mode keeps your AR content stable so everything looks smooth wherever you go.