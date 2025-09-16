Snap OS 2.0 brings web browsing to Spectacles
Snap Inc. has rolled out Snap OS 2.0, bringing some fresh features to its AR glasses, Spectacles.
Now you get a built-in browser and WebXR support, making it easier to explore the web and jump straight into AR experiences from supported sites—all right from your glasses.
This update lands just as Meta gears up for its Connect event on smart glasses and AI.
Other notable features in the update
The home screen now has handy widgets and bookmarks for quicker access, plus a new toolbar that makes typing URLs less of a hassle.
You can even resize windows for more of a laptop-like vibe on your face.
Spotlight Lens lets you overlay content onto real life, while Gallery Lens helps organize and share what you capture in a more interactive way.
And if you're on the move, Travel Mode keeps your AR content stable so everything looks smooth wherever you go.