This new AI tool could revolutionize drug discovery

PDGrapher was tested across 11 types of cancer and nailed key targets like KDR and TOP2A. It beat similar AI tools by ranking correct therapeutic targets up to 35% higher and working 25 times faster—meaning researchers can spot promising treatments way quicker.

By finding the best target combos faster (and skipping lots of trial-and-error), PDGrapher could help bring new drugs to patients sooner.

The team is already applying it to neurodegenerative diseases and has made the tool open-source on GitHub so anyone can help push drug research forward.