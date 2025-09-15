Next Article
Canara Bank goes .bank.in, joins IPv6 and DNSSEC
Technology
Canara Bank just switched its corporate website to the new ."bank.in" domain, following RBI's push for tighter digital security.
This upgrade brings in tech like IPv6 (for more device connections) and DNSSEC, which adds an extra layer of protection against online threats.
With these changes, Canara Bank is making it easier to spot real banking sites and keep your info safer from scams.
The bank hopes this move will help customers trust online banking a bit more—so you can scroll, click, and bank with more peace of mind.