Microsoft 365 Copilot chat is now free for all users
Technology
Microsoft just rolled out Copilot Chat for free to all Microsoft 365 business users.
You can use it right inside Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote to help draft docs or analyze spreadsheets—no extra cost.
Seth Patton from Microsoft says it's secure and smart enough to adapt to whatever file you're working on.
GPT-5-powered Copilot will cost $30/month
If you need extras like uploading files or generating images, there's a $30/month Copilot license powered by GPT-5.
The good news: business users won't see their subscription costs go up for the basics.
By October, Microsoft plans to bring even more AI tools into sales, service, and finance apps, which will reduce the price for some businesses that rely on Microsoft's latest AI tools.