Microsoft 365 Copilot chat is now free for all users

GPT-5-powered Copilot will cost $30/month

If you need extras like uploading files or generating images, there's a $30/month Copilot license powered by GPT-5.

The good news: business users won't see their subscription costs go up for the basics.

By October, Microsoft plans to bring even more AI tools into sales, service, and finance apps, which will reduce the price for some businesses that rely on Microsoft's latest AI tools.