New AI benchmark tests LLMs on real-world cybersecurity tasks

Instead of being locked behind paywalls or big company secrets, CyberSOCEval is open to everyone. It uses realistic attack scenarios designed by experts so both security pros and AI developers can see exactly how different models perform—and where they need work.

Setting a new standard

With Meta's open-access approach and CrowdStrike's frontline experience, this benchmark could set the standard for using AI in enterprise security.

It gives teams a clearer way to pick the right tools and helps push the whole industry forward—making sure future AIs are actually ready for the threats out there.