macOS Tahoe 26 is here: Top features and upgrades
Apple just dropped macOS Tahoe 26 on September 15, 2025, and it's a big one—especially since it's the final update that'll work on Intel Macs with the T2 Security Chip.
The headline feature is the new Liquid Glass design, which brings a fresh, translucent vibe to your Mac's interface.
Redesigned interface and smarter Spotlight search
Tahoe 26 lets you personalize folders with colors and emojis, plus desktop icons now have a layered glass look.
There's also a transparent menu bar for extra screen space.
Spotlight search got smarter—it now ranks results by relevance and lets you take actions like sending emails right from the search.
Phone app brings iPhone call management to Mac
The new Phone app brings iPhone-style call management to your Mac with features like call relay, voicemail, Call Screening, and Hold Assist.
With these updates and the unified design across all Apple devices, Tahoe 26 enhances seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem.