OpenAI's new coding assistant can handle your agentic coding tasks

OpenAI just launched GPT-5-Codex, a next-gen coding assistant built for agentic coding tasks. It can handle everything from building projects to debugging, with significant autonomy on many tasks. You can access it through your ChatGPT account—making advanced coding support more accessible than ever.

From full builds to bug fixes, it's got you covered This model tackles full builds, bug fixes, test creation, and even major code rewrites.

Its upgraded command line tool now supports image inputs and lets you queue up tasks.

Need to switch from your laptop to the cloud? It handles that too.

Plus, it catches bugs right inside GitHub pull requests—super handy for anyone working on group projects.

Works seamlessly with VS Code and GitHub Copilot GPT-5-Codex slots right into popular editors like VS Code and can be used alongside GitHub Copilot.

OpenAI says usage has jumped 10x in the past month—devs are clearly loving it.

Subscription details and early user feedback You can try GPT-5-Codex with ChatGPT Plus for $20/month or go Pro at $200/month for extra features.

Early users say it's boosting their productivity and catching errors they'd usually miss—a solid win if you're looking to level up your coding game.