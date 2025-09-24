'Cancel the Hate' app leaked user data, now taken down
A new app called Cancel the Hate, launched earlier this month after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's assassination, has ended up leaking users' personal info.
The app let people anonymously report supposed hate speech, but a security flaw exposed emails and phone numbers of a sample of 142 users.
App taken down after breach
Cancel the Hate collected detailed info like names, locations, and employers—especially about public officials.
Security researcher BobDaHacker found a bug that not only leaked this data but also let outsiders delete accounts.
After news of the breach broke, the app was taken down and its founder Jason Sheppard disappeared from social media without any comment.
Users suspect project was a scam
One user reported getting sketchy donation requests after signing up, raising worries that the project may have been a scam.
The whole thing started as a reaction to Kirk's killing, but now it's left at least one user wondering if their trust (and data) was misplaced.