This AI robot is cleaning up the ocean floor
A new underwater robot just got its first big test at the Port of Marseille, France, and it's all about cleaning up ocean junk—think old tires and fishing nets.
Built as part of the EU-backed SEACLEAR project, this smart machine uses sonar, cameras, and AI to spot and grab debris from the sea floor—no human divers needed.
The robot's four powerful grippers can lift heavy stuff (up to 250kg!) while staying connected for nonstop power and data.
The system is being developed to eventually allow the robot to work alongside other unmanned boats to cover more ground.
SEACLEAR brings together researchers from across Europe to make ocean cleanup faster and smarter—and hopefully give our seas a much-needed break from waste.