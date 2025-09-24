SpaceX's Starship flight test 11 gets closer to launch
SpaceX just wrapped up a successful static fire test for the upper stage (Ship 38) for Starship flight test 11 at its Texas site on September 22, 2025.
All six Raptor engines fired while the rocket stayed put—one of the last big steps before launch day.
This follows an earlier test of the Super Heavy booster, so both have completed static fire tests ahead of launch.
Flight test 10 was a massive success
Starship's 10th flight (back in August) checked off every major goal.
The giant booster launched and safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, while the upper stage achieved its planned suborbital trajectory and dropped off eight dummy payloads—its first time actually delivering anything to space—before landing in the Indian Ocean.
Version 2 design will be replaced by Version 3
This upcoming mission will finish testing Starship's "Version 2" design. After that, SpaceX plans to move on to Version 3—the one meant for sending people to Mars someday.
Elon Musk says if things go well, uncrewed Starships could head to Mars as soon as late 2026.