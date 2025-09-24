SpaceX's Starship flight test 11 gets closer to launch Technology Sep 24, 2025

SpaceX just wrapped up a successful static fire test for the upper stage (Ship 38) for Starship flight test 11 at its Texas site on September 22, 2025.

All six Raptor engines fired while the rocket stayed put—one of the last big steps before launch day.

This follows an earlier test of the Super Heavy booster, so both have completed static fire tests ahead of launch.