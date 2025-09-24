Next Article
Google's AI plus service expands to 40 new countries
Technology
Google AI Plus, Google's subscription for affordable and accessible AI tools, just rolled out to 40 new countries—including Egypt, the Philippines, Morocco, and Ukraine.
Originally launched in Indonesia, it gives you 200GB of storage on Gmail, Drive, and Photos that can be shared with up to five family members.
Gemini side panel now available in Gmail, other Workspace apps
Subscribers get higher usage limits in the Gemini app plus handy tools like Deep Research and Nano Banana.
You also receive 200 monthly AI credits for apps like Google Flow and Whisk.
The Gemini side panel is now built into Gmail and other Workspace apps, and pricing is adjusted to fit local markets.