This black fungus can help us tackle plastic waste

The process creates pullulan, polyester, and surfactant

The fungus transforms waste into three main products: pullulan (an edible polymer used in food and vegetarian-friendly pills), polyester (for packaging), and a surfactant for 3D printing.

Biophelion hopes their eco-friendly surfactant can replace the harmful ones in detergents and dish soap.

According to co-founder Till Tiso, this research is all about turning theory into real-world solutions—and making a real dent in environmental problems.