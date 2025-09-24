This black fungus can help us tackle plastic waste
A German startup called Biophelion has found a clever way to tackle plastic waste—by using a black fungus named Aureobasidium pullulans.
Their process, part of the SPRIND "Circular Biomanufacturing Challenge," breaks down plastics and even uses leftover carbon dioxide as energy.
The result? Fewer greenhouse gas emissions and new, useful materials made from industrial waste.
The process creates pullulan, polyester, and surfactant
The fungus transforms waste into three main products: pullulan (an edible polymer used in food and vegetarian-friendly pills), polyester (for packaging), and a surfactant for 3D printing.
Biophelion hopes their eco-friendly surfactant can replace the harmful ones in detergents and dish soap.
According to co-founder Till Tiso, this research is all about turning theory into real-world solutions—and making a real dent in environmental problems.