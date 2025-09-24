NASA's Artemis 2 mission could launch as early as February

NASA is working on fixing issues from uncrewed Artemis 1 flight

NASA is eager to keep its lead in lunar exploration, especially with China making big moves in space.

Before launch day, they're fixing issues from the uncrewed Artemis 1 flight—mainly damage on Orion's heatshield—and prepping the massive rocket.

Next up: assembling everything and running a full "wet dress rehearsal."

As Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson put it, they're focused on moving quickly but safely as they gear up for this big step toward returning humans to the Moon.