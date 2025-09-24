NASA's Artemis 2 mission could launch as early as February
NASA just shared that Artemis 2—the mission sending four astronauts around the Moon—might take off as early as February 5.
That's two months earlier than their last plan, showing NASA's push to get things moving after past delays.
The mission was originally set for late 2025, then bumped to April 2026, with Artemis 3 aiming for mid-2027.
NASA is working on fixing issues from uncrewed Artemis 1 flight
NASA is eager to keep its lead in lunar exploration, especially with China making big moves in space.
Before launch day, they're fixing issues from the uncrewed Artemis 1 flight—mainly damage on Orion's heatshield—and prepping the massive rocket.
Next up: assembling everything and running a full "wet dress rehearsal."
As Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson put it, they're focused on moving quickly but safely as they gear up for this big step toward returning humans to the Moon.