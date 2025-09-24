Microsoft is working on Copilot mode for Edge browser
Microsoft is developing "Copilot Mode" for its Edge browser—an AI upgrade discussed by Mustafa Suleyman, the Microsoft AI CEO.
Instead of making a separate app, Microsoft is baking this tech right into Edge so you can do things like manage tabs or book a table at your favorite spot without leaving the browser.
It's all part of Microsoft's push to stay ahead in the AI-powered browsing game, going up against Google's Gemini and Perplexity's Comet.
What's new in Edge
Suleyman says Copilot stands out because it can help you research, organize tabs, and handle tasks—all while keeping you in the loop about what it's doing.
You're always in control: just toggle these AI features on or off whenever you want.
More cool upgrades for Edge are expected soon, with CEO Satya Nadella set to share details at an upcoming event.